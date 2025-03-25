MILWAUKEE– Sporting events have been notoriously known for long lines due to the high volume of fans, whether local or national. With opening day around the corner, the Milwaukee Brewers plan to open a new technology gateway to get fans into their seats faster.
American Family Field is always striving to improve the fan experience. Last year they introduced frictionless parking, and it was well received once reintroduced in August, which ran through the rest of the season and post season successfully. Go-Ahead Entry is just another step along that path to an overall positive fan experience and trying to create a seamless and efficient process.
Go Ahead Entry is taking over as the newest ticket scanner for fans to use not only every game, but also concerts and other special events. For non-baseball events they would have to be using the same ticketing system. Some concerts would be using Ticketmaster, Go-Ahead Entry would not be available. If they are running an event on this thickenings platform, they would be able to use this technology.
Go-Ahead Entry will be based around 9 different teams in the MLB, which has shown effectiveness throughout the past year while being at a total of 7 this past season.
To enroll, go to the MLB Ballpark app, and it will allow you to enroll your facial recognition right away. Press enroll, click “Go-Ahead Entry”, agree to terms and conditions, take a selfie and you’re in!
Fan privacy is a top priority of this technology experience. Fans may have concerns on how this process works, and ensuring that their privacy (face scan or personal information) is secured and away from any harm or misuse.
“The way we designed MLB Go-Ahead Entry was with fan safety and security top of mind,” Senior Vice President Karri Zaremba says.
”So the way they enroll is it takes a selfie of themselves in the phone in the MLB Ballpark app, and then it converts that image into a unique numerical token and it discards the image. So we don’t store any images of fans in our system. So it’s truly a secure system. It’s optional, they’re able to opt out if they feel more comfortable at any time. But it’s really just looking to expedite their entry experience.”
If you are traveling with a group of people, only one person needs to be enrolled in Go-Ahead Entry and they need to have the tickets on their account, but no one else in the party needs to be enrolled. This allows quick and easy access to your entire family or group of friends to enter without any phone or hand-held tickets. If you are entering with a bag, you will have to get that checked along the way.
“You’ll be able to keep your phone in your pocket. It will validate, your ticket based on your facial authentication,” Vice President of Stadium Operations Steve Ethier says.
”You’ll walk through screening. If you don’t have a bag, you just continue to keep your phone in your pocket. You don’t have to divest anything . It’ll take seconds. It takes seconds to enroll and it takes seconds to enter.”
The MLB has it’s own technology group, so they’ve partnered with someone on the facial authentication piece, but the rest was developed in house by the league office and in partnership with other clubs.
Opening day is March 31, against the Kansas City Royals at 1:15 p.m. Get your Go-Ahead Entry to make your waiting in line as short as possible!