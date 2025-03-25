MILWAUKEE– Sporting events have been notoriously known for long lines due to the high volume of fans, whether local or national. With opening day around the corner, the Milwaukee Brewers plan to open a new technology gateway to get fans into their seats faster.

American Family Field is ​​always ​striving ​to ​improve ​the ​fan ​experience. ​​Last ​year ​they ​introduced ​frictionless ​parking, ​and ​it ​was ​well ​received ​once ​reintroduced in ​August, ​which ​ran ​through ​the ​rest ​of ​the ​season ​and ​post ​season ​successfully. ​Go-Ahead Entry ​is ​just ​another ​step ​along ​that ​path ​to an ​overall ​positive fan ​experience ​and ​trying ​to ​create ​a ​seamless ​and ​efficient ​process.

Go Ahead Entry is taking over as the newest ticket scanner for fans to use not only every game, but also concerts and other special events. For non-​baseball ​events ​they ​would ​have ​to ​be ​using ​the ​same ​ticketing ​system. ​Some ​concerts ​would ​be ​using Ticketmaster, ​Go-Ahead Entry ​would ​not ​be ​available.​ ​If ​they are ​running ​an ​event ​on ​this ​thickenings ​platform, ​they ​would ​be ​able ​to ​use ​this ​technology.

Go-Ahead Entry will be based around 9 different teams in the MLB, which has shown effectiveness throughout the past year while being at a total of 7 this past season.

To enroll, go to the MLB Ballpark app, and it will allow you to enroll your facial recognition right away. Press enroll, click “Go-Ahead Entry”, agree to terms and conditions, take a selfie and you’re in!

Fan privacy is a top priority of this technology experience. Fans may have concerns on how this process works, and ensuring that their privacy (face scan or personal information) is secured and away from any harm or misuse.

“The ​way ​we ​designed ​MLB ​Go-​Ahead ​Entry ​was ​with ​fan ​safety ​and ​security ​top ​of ​mind,” Senior Vice President Karri Zaremba says.

​”So ​the ​way ​they ​enroll ​is ​it ​takes ​a ​selfie ​of ​themselves ​in ​the ​phone ​in ​the ​MLB ​Ballpark ​app, ​and ​then ​it ​converts ​that ​image ​into ​a ​unique ​numerical ​token ​and ​it ​discards ​the ​image. ​So ​we ​don’t ​store ​any ​images ​of ​fans ​in ​our ​system. ​​So ​it’s ​truly ​a ​secure ​system. ​It’s ​optional, ​they’re ​able ​to ​opt ​out ​if ​they ​feel ​more ​comfortable ​at ​any ​time. ​But ​it’s ​really ​just ​looking ​to ​expedite ​their ​entry ​experience.”

MLB Go-Ahead Entry at American Family Field

If you are traveling with a group of people, only ​one ​person ​needs ​to ​be ​enrolled ​in ​Go-​Ahead ​Entry ​and ​they ​need ​to ​have ​the ​tickets ​on ​their ​account, ​but ​no ​one ​else ​in ​the ​party ​needs ​to ​be ​enrolled. This allows quick and easy access to your entire family or group of friends to enter without any phone or hand-held tickets. If you are entering with a bag, you will have to get that checked along the way.

“You’ll ​be ​able ​to ​keep ​your ​phone ​in ​your ​pocket. ​It ​will ​validate, ​your ​ticket ​based ​on ​your ​facial ​authentication,” Vice President of Stadium Operations Steve Ethier says.

​”You’ll ​walk ​through ​screening. ​If ​you ​don’t ​have ​a ​bag, ​you ​just ​continue ​to ​keep ​your ​phone ​in ​your ​pocket. ​You ​don’t ​have ​to ​divest ​anything . ​It’ll ​take ​seconds. ​It ​takes ​seconds ​to ​enroll ​and ​it ​takes ​seconds ​to ​enter.”

The MLB ​has ​it’s ​own ​technology ​group, ​so ​they’ve ​partnered ​with ​someone ​on ​the ​facial ​authentication ​piece, ​but ​the ​rest ​was ​developed ​in ​house ​by ​the ​league ​office ​and ​in ​partnership ​with ​other ​clubs.

Opening day is March 31, against the Kansas City Royals at 1:15 p.m. Get your Go-Ahead Entry to make your waiting in line as short as possible!