UPDATE at 9:30a: We Energies has restored power to the affected customers.

MILWAUKEE — High winds are the likely cause of multiple power outages across Milwaukaukee.

We Energies is reporting an equipment issue with the overhead line problem near 6th Street and W. McKinley Avenue that started just before 5:30am on March 24.

Crews are on the scene, and they hope to have power restored by 9:00 a.m.

We Energies reminds customers that with high winds expected much of the day, customers should stay away from any downed power lines and report them to the utility or 911.