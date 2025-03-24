Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Milwaukee: Lego Milwaukee Art Museum won’t become an official set.

Legos have evolved from children’s building blocks to intricate sculpture kits. Seemingly every fandom can find a Legos set to suit their tastes including architectural masterpieces. Unfortunately one of Milwaukee’s best known architectural marvels hasn’t made the Lego cut. Former Milwaukee resident Todd Elliot’s art museum design wasn’t selected as one of the five finalists in BrickLink’s Designer Showcase Series 7 competition. That means Elliott’s creation won’t be considered for production as a limited-edition Lego set in early 2026. Elliott said he may enter BrickLink’s next competition this spring and, in the meantime, has made his original art museum instructions available online for a low cost. According to the Journal Sentinel, BrickLink is a Lego Group-owned online community, marketplace and design software popular with adult fans of the toy brand. In January, Elliott’s museum design was accepted to BrickLink’s Designer program. After Elliott’s design didn’t move forward in Series 7, he posted the instructions for the 1,184 piece museum to Rebrickable. Anyone can purchase the art museum instructions for $1. Full Story

Racine: City approves 1:00 a.m. close time for food trucks.

You may have heard some version of the saying “nothing good happens after midnight”. Apparently the City of Racine heard that saying and has adopted a version for themselves. Because of public safety concerns, food trucks operating in the City of Racine are now legally required to close at 1 a.m., following weeks of discussion with alders and police. The Common Council approved an ordinance prohibiting food trucks from operating between 1-6 a.m., which was amended from an original proposal of midnight to 6 a.m. The Journal Times reported that until now, the city did not have an ordinance regulating operating hours for mobile food establishments, which the city attorney’s office said could cause safety issues. Racine’s Assistant City Attorney said many food trucks stay open past bar closing hours of 2 a.m. on weeknights and 2:30 a.m. weekends. They operate in parking lots or in the public right-of-way with no indoor dining option for customers. Large crowds gathering in these areas immediately after a bar closes “leads to a host of public safety concerns.” You’ll have to decide, another hour of drinking or a tasty food truck treat. Full Story

Trempealeau: Raptor project launches bald eagle webcam.

There’s no debating that the bald eagle is a majestic bird. Seeing one in the wild is an awe inspiring experience. Last week we talked about an eagle cam in California. Now we can watch eagles on Wisconsin based camera. In the village of Trempealeau, along the Mississippi River, two bald eagles built a nest resting about 70 feet up in a white pine. This once endangered species has made a remarkable comeback in Wisconsin. Recently, The Raptor Resource Project began sharing this pair of nesting eagles with the masses. On a publicly available webcam, people can view these two eagles nesting, laying eggs and soon, hopefully watch baby eagles emerge from their shells — as hatching season is in early spring. WPR reported that The Raptor Resource Project has about a dozen live nature cams positioned around the Midwest to stream, including their most famous in Decorah, Iowa. They feature eagles, falcons, kestrels and vultures. As of 2024, there are more than 220 bald eagle nests in the state, according to a report from the annual Bald Eagle Nest Watch. The Raptor Resource Project is likely the only active, publicly available eagle cam in Wisconsin. As the eagles continue to grow and the eggs hatch, the eagle cam is available 24/7. Full Story