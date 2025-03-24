MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating critically missing 16-year-old Paress C. Love.

Paress was last in contact with her family at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 23. She went missing from 800 E Ogden Ave.

MPD describes Paress as a black female standing around 5’2” tall and weighing around 115 lbs. with brown eyes and light brown hair. Paress is believed to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with bold white lettering on the front, grey pants and unknown tattoos on her right arm and the right side of her neck.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 1 at 414-935-7212.