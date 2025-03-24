MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police release the body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and another injured.

Officers initially responded to a call of two people trying to enter a business at 32nd and Villard on Milwaukee’s northwest side around 3:15 p.m. on March 8. The caller said that one of the men was armed and fired shots in their direction.

Police eventually located both people near 37th and Lancaster along a set of train tracks.

After failing to follow police commands to drop the gun, an officer fired, killing a 41-year-old man. His gun was found next to him.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to the hospital for their injuries. The 43-year-old officer who fired his weapon has over 10 years of service. He’s being placed on administrative duty.

The following body cam videoes are not suitable for all audiences. Please view at your own discretion.