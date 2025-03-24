OAK CREEK, Wis. — The first peregrine falcon egg will fill the nest at the Oak Creek Power Plant.

We Energies confirms that this is the first egg for parents “Essity” and “Joel” in their first year nesting together. The parents will take turns incubating the egg until it hatches in a few weeks.

First peregrine falcon egg of 2025. Image courtesy of We Energies.

The public can see the egg and watch the birds using the live nest box cameras provided by We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service.

Oak Creek Power Plant nesting box

Now’s the perfect time to tune into the live nest box cameras. More eggs should be laid over the next few days.

To date, over 450 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies and WPS facilities since the early 1990s, making up 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin. Peregrine falcons are considered