FOX POINT, Wis. — Road construction begins on Lake Drive in Fox Point, which will continue until the end of August.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is closing Lake Drive from School Road to Dean Road, with traffic detouring to Port Washington Road via Silver Spring Drive or Brown Deer Road.

Crews will be working on replacing water mains, upgrading storm sewers, and repairing the pavement.

Fox Point residents who routinely walk on through cross streets or Santa Monica Boulevard are reminded that they must walk against traffic on the outer edge; not adjacent to the median.

All work is weather dependent.