FOND DU LAC, Wis. — 31-year-old Eric Perry was sentenced to 50 years behind bars on Monday for his involvement in a 2021 shooting that killed 26-year-old Benzel Rose.

In addition to prison, Judge Tricia Walker placed Perry on extended supervision for 20 years. He previously pleaded no contest to second-degree intentional homicide, armed robbery and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said Perry shot Rose in the head on Oct. 17, 2021 in the City of Fond du Lac after he and co-defendant Julius Freeman stole cash and a gun from Rose.

“We will always work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively prosecute gun violence anywhere in our community to protect the safety of everyone, regardless of who they are or where they live,” Toney said in a statement. “Gun violence will never be accepted in Fond du Lac County and if you commit gun violence in our community you can expect a prison sentence.”

Freeman was convicted in a 2023 jury trial of first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery. He was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for release after 35 years.