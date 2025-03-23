TWO RIVERS, Wis. — 22-year-old Dominic Liggins was arrested after a standoff in Two Rivers on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a child.

Two Rivers Police and Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near 21st St. and Madison St. on March 23 around 10 p.m. where they found a girl stabbed in the chest.

A SWAT team then arrived and a brief standoff occurred before Liggins was taken into custody.

The girl was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Liggins could face charges of recklessly endangering safety, physical abuse of a child, false imprisonment and bail jumping.

Two Rivers Police Department said there is no danger to the public.

Court records indicate that Liggins has lived in Milwaukee since July 2024 and previously lived in Two Rivers.

Liggins has five open cases in Manitowoc County with felony charges including two counts of attempted battery or threat to law enforcement, one count of intimidating a victim, one count of fleeing an officer and five counts of felony bail jumping across three separate cases. He also faces misdemeanors including resisting an officer, bail jumping, battery, disorderly conduct and trespassing.