MILWAUKEE- Milwaukee Police are asking the public to help search for a critically missing child.

10-year-old Deon O Sargent who goes by the nickname Mister was last seen Friday morning at 10:00 A.M. near the corners of 64th Street and West Carmen Avenue.

Sargent is African American, is 4’00”, weighs around 90lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black air force ones.

Anyone with information regarding Sargent’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Milwaukee Police District 4 offices at 414-935-7241