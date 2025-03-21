MILWAUKEE — A shooting suspect remains on the loose, and Milwaukee Police need help locating him.

The shooting happened on March 18 just after 8:30 p.m. near Center Street and Vel R. Phillips Ave. on Milwaukee’s north side. The suspect fired shots, hitting a 46 year old, and then fled on foot. The 46 year old was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Police describe the suspect as an African American man between 30 and 40 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with the hood up, black pants, and black shoes, and armed with a handgun.

Anyone with any information should contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.