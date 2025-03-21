MADISON, Wis. — An inmate is still absent without leave or AWOL from the Dane County Jail.

Anthony Lawrence Gilbert has been unaccounted for since the afternoon of March 19 from the Dane County Jail Diversion Program. He was last seen in the area of Mallard Lane on Madison’s northeast side.

Gilbert was in custody for two felonies: 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety and eluding an officer. He posted the $1,000 cash bond on March 18 for those charges. However, he was still facing charges from February for obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine.

There is a warrant out for Gilbert’s arrest. Anyone with information should contact the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345.