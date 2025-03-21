MILWAUKEE — More charges from the Milwaukee County District Attorney for a former Greendale police officer accused of illegally recording young girls in a locker room.

In the latest filing, 42-year-old Fernando Bustos of Greendale now faces eight more felony charges for invasion of privacy for using a surveillance device on victims under the age of 18.

The charges come from Bustos’ time as a security coordinator at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School in Milwaukee. School administrators found a small black camera with an SD card inside that contained 379 videos from inside the high school girl’s locker room. The time stamps on the videos ranged from May of 2024 to February of 2025.

One video even showed Bustos installing a camera inside a closed locker with grates that was was motion activated.

In a letter to parents after Bustos’ arrest, administrators at Cristo Rey put new security measures in place for student safety, including more security guards and bag checks.

Bustos waived his right to a preliminary hearing on the initial felony charge on March 13, posted the $750 cash bond, and pled not guilty to that initial charge. He’s due back in court on April 16.

Bustos previously served as a police officer with the city of Greenfield.