WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”
In Strasburg, Colorado:
A toddler was tested against his fear of the dark but was brave enough to help his great-grandmother after she had a serious fall, reported 9News KUSA TV.
Three-year-olds do not always follow directions and will sometimes do what they should not, but when Bridger Peabody, 3, needed to listen most, he did.
“If Bridger wasn’t there, I don’t know what I would have done,” his great-grandmother Sharon Lewis said.
One night in February, Bridger’s sister needed to get treatment at a children’s hospital so while his family stayed with his sister, Lewis offered to take Bridger home.
