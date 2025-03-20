WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Strasburg, Colorado:

A toddler was tested against his fear of the dark but was brave enough to help his great-grandmother after she had a serious fall, reported 9News KUSA TV.

Three-year-olds do not always follow directions and will sometimes do what they should not, but when Bridger Peabody, 3, needed to listen most, he did.

“If Bridger wasn’t there, I don’t know what I would have done,” his great-grandmother Sharon Lewis said.

One night in February, Bridger’s sister needed to get treatment at a children’s hospital so while his family stayed with his sister, Lewis offered to take Bridger home.

