Madison: Bill inspired by Kenosha County Sheriff’s police dog passes State Assembly.

We all know that dogs are man’s (and woman’s) best friends. Some dogs go above and beyond their friendships serving as therapy dogs, rescue dogs and police dogs. to the law enforcement agencies that employee police dogs, those “paw-ficers” are valued members of the department. They deserve to be protected as such. bill inspired by a Kenosha County sheriff’s police dog that survived being shot in the head while in the line of duty has passed the Wisconsin Assembly. “The K9 Riggs Act” would increase penalties for killing or injuring animals working for law enforcement or fire agencies. It advances to the state Senate for consideration. Under the bill, the penalty for injuring such an animal increases from a Class I felony to a Class H felony, and the punishment for causing the death of the animal to a Class G felony. Previously, injuring an animal involved a Class I felony, punishable with up to a 3 1/2 year prison sentence and a fine of up to $10,000, or both. The Kenosha News quoted Rep. Amanda Nedweski, the bill’s author, “I am grateful for the overwhelming bipartisan support for the K9 Riggs Act. This bill resonates deeply with our local law enforcement agencies and speaks directly to the heart of the Kenosha County community.” Riggs was shot in the head during a fugitive apprehension in October 2021. He miraculously recovered and returned to work for three more years. He retired last October. Full Story

Ellsworth: Wisconsin Festival placed in the Top 10 of USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

It’s time to start planning your summer trips to one of the many wonderful Wisconsin festivals. Mark your calendars for June 27 and 28 and plan to head to Ellsworth to celebrate one of Wisconsin’s most iconic treats…Cheese Curds. The annual Cheese Curd festival in Ellsworth placed in the top 10 of the 2025 USA Today Top 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards for Best Specialty Food Festivals. The festival, held every year in June, is held in celebration of the town’s designation as the Cheese Curd Capital of Wisconsin. The Cheese Curd festival placed fourth out of 10 other festivals across the U.S. The Journal Sentinel shred some of the other winners. The national Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York placed third, the Delta Hot Tamale Festival in Greenville, Mississippi placed second and Picklesburgh in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania placed first. Rounding out the top five was the National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores Alabama. This year attendees can experience over 6,000 pounds of cheese curds and over 30 different craft beers, ciders and local wines. Full Story