MILWAUKEE- The Golden Eagles fly off to their highly anticipated matchup for the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament in Cleveland.

The Marquette men’s basketball team took off on the afternoon of March 19, 2025 to their first-round matchup against New Mexico. Although this was not their ideal landing spot, the players and coaches are more excited than ever to show other teams who they are and what they are about.

Head Coach Shaka Smart is excited to give back to the fans and community, for constantly cheering them on throughout his tenure at Marquette.

Marquette Head Men’s Basketball Coach Shaka Smart.

“We have a lot of loyal fans,” says Smart. “Just grateful for everyone that’s here and supports us, and we’re gonna go after it and make you proud”.

Marquette forward Ben Gold recognizes the fans and the support they receive. “We know that we have all the support from the fans and community, and we’re excited to go out there and play.”

The Golden Eagles take on the University of New Mexico on March 21 at 6:25 p.m in Cleveland.