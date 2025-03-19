MILWAUKEE– Both Golda Meir Lower Campus and Maryland Avenue Montessori have now been fully cleaned and free of lead dust.

The Milwaukee Health Department announced on Wednesday afternoon that both schools went through their clearance checks and met the established safety standards for lead dust set by MHD and no further remediation efforts will happen at this time.

While two schools are cleared of lead-dust, MPS is still dealing with properly remediation and cleaning lead dust from 11 other schools.

Starms Early Childhood Center, Fernwood Montessori and LaFollette School are still closed as remediation continues within all three school buildings.

To help identify any high blood lead levels, 249 students attended the lead screening clinic at Bradley Tech High School on Saturday, March 15th.

MHD says 94% of children that were a part of the clinic attended MPS schools, but a small percentage of those students that attended the clinic did have blood-lead levels higher than 3.5 microgram per deciliter.

According to the Milwaukee Health Department, while those children had higher levels of lead in their blood system, the cases were low enough that they did not require nursing case management from MHD.

At this time, MPS and MHD continue their efforts to properly remediate schools of lead dust getting supportive information form external agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency.