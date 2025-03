WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Crews are working on a water main break in West Allis on Greenfield Avenue and 58th Street.

The City of West Allis says “Greenfield Avenue eastbound traffic will be detoured at 60th Street. Westbound traffic will remain on Greenfield Avenue.”

Repairs are expected to be completed by 3 p.m. today.

Road closures will remain in place for pavement restoration through Wednesday and Thursday.