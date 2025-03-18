UPDATE: Shanky’s Whip liquor is offering an reward for information leading to the stolen Emu in Slinger.

“In a show of solidarity, two of our flock have volunteered to become your personal home mascots,” the post reads. “Got a tip? Send it our way and help us crack the Great Emu Heist of 2025.”

The bird first went missing on March 8th. Slinger Police posted pictured of the alleged thieves.

Original post:

SLINGER — Bird is the word this week in Slinger, where a search is on for a stolen four-foot emu statue.

Police say on March 8th at approximately 3:20PM, two unknown subjects allegedly walked out of the Slinger Piggly Wiggly on East Commerce Boulevard with the Shanky’s Whip liquor display statue. A female suspect is seen on security camera appearing to place the statue in the trunk of a car before the car leaves the parking lot

Shanky’s Whip posting on social media Wednesday that the bird was still missing, and that the move was not a publicity stunt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Slinger Police Department.