Eau Claire: Tim Walz coming to Eau Claire to boost Crawford.

Earlier this month, Senator Bernie Sanders brought his “Stop the Oligarchy” tour to two locations in Wisconsin. Not to be outdone, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be in Eau Claire Tuesday night as part of the Democratic party of Wisconsin’s statewide “People v. Musk” campaign. Walz, aims to rally support for Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Susan Crawford while at the same time criticize Republican U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden for ending in-person town halls. The “People v. Musk” campaign will highlight the $10 million spent by outside groups backed by Musk attacking Crawford. WPR Reports that the Tuesday event is being held in Van Orden’s 3rd Congressional District days after he announced a series of virtual town hall meetings, claiming “a group of George Soros-funded agitators” are disrupting Republicans’ in-person events. Democrats have accused Van Orden of hiding from constituents amid a backlash to federal cuts and layoffs initiated by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE. In a statement, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler called the April 1 Supreme Court race “one of the first opportunities to fight back against Elon Musk’s attacks on our livelihoods and our democracy” by rejecting former GOP attorney general Schimel. Full Story

Kenosha: Kenosha begins new tradition by dying the river green.

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Kenosha must love Chicago. In a nod to Chicago’s iconic St. Patrick’s Day tradition of dying the Chicago River bright green, Kenosha christened its inaugural city celebration of St. Patrick’s Day with a sight never seen there before, turning its harbor green with hundreds of onlookers lining the promenade and Navy Memorial Park. The Kenosha News described the scene as a half dozen boats crisscrossed the inlet on Saturday morning, many visitors to the Harbor Park district pointed to the dye they released – a bright seafoam green that blended with the gray-blue waters of Lake Michigan, eventually turning it a traditional “Kelly” green. The harbor dyeing kicked off the new city-sponsored St. Patrick’s Day festivities, which also included a beer run and a parade. Mayor David Bogdala, who was joined by Mick Kelly, a native of Ireland owner of Capt. Mike’s, also poured some of the ceremonial colorant into the harbor. The green dye, was Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources-approved for the celebration. Full Story