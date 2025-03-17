MILWAUKEE — The first schoolday of Dr. Brenda Cassellius’s tenure as new Milwaukee Public Schools superintendent comes as the district faces a laundry list of serious issues, including lead mitigation, school resource officer re-implementation, financial mismanagement, and vacancies at important district positions.

But Monday at Bethune Academy on the city’s west side, Dr. Cassellius spent a portion of the day enjoying lunch with several dozen students at Bethune Academy.

While Dr. Cassellius’s contract technically began Saturday, she spent her first weekday on the job sharing time with students at Bethune, while also listening to their thoughts on school life as a new era for the district begins in earnest. The day of meetings included a stop at North Division High School, and will also include a conversation with the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association.

“What I’m finding in the schools is just a lot of hope in the air, a lot of good promise,” said Dr. Casselius at a press conference following lunch. She added there’s a lot to learn still, and that her vision for MPS is a parent-oriented one centered on enhancing communication efforts.

Dr. Cassellius was selected to serve as MPS Superintendent in February out of three finalists that included former Superintendent for Montgomery County Public Schools in Maryland Dr. Joshua Starr, and Dr. Andraé Townsel, current Superintendent for Calvert County Public Schools also in Maryland. She previously served the same position in the Boston School District from 2019 to 2022, and before that was Minnesota’s state commissioner of education for eight years.

Milwaukee Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius eats a meal with students at Bethune Academy as part of a media event. March 17th, 2025. Image Credit: Adam Roberts

Dr. Cassellius says her top priority now that she’s on the job is tackling the ongoing lead hazard crisis that has closed four schools this year, including Starms Early Childhood Center, Fernwood Montessori School, and LaFollette School this week. She was in attendance during the lead screening event over the weekend at Bradley Tech, and provided an update on that screening Monday.

“We tested 251 students, and there were a handful of students with some elevated lead [levels] and I know that the city is helping to follow up on that,” said Dr. Cassellius. When asked to share exactly how many students showed lead levels in their tests, Dr. Cassellius could not confirm the numbers but said they would be made available. Seven more MPS schools are being investigated for lead hazards including signs of deterioration in walls and piping.

Also front of mind is the re-implementation of school resource officers, nearly a year-and-a-half after they were mandated to be back in MPS buildings as part of Act 12. Dr. Cassellius confrimed with WTMJ that while 38 total Milwaukee Police officers received SRO training, 25 would be back in MPS buildings per the state law requirement.

“I know that there is an evaluation that will be required, so I’m sure that will be tweaked in collaboration with MPD and the city in order to make sure that our students are safe. That is our top priority,” noted Dr. Cassellius.

The list of which schools the officers are in is unknown, as Milwaukee County Judge David Borowski noted earlier this month the list provided in court could have specific schools lined out for privacy reasons.

While MPS navigates those issues, as well as vacant executive positions and an operational audit by Governor Tony Evers that showed “a culture resistant to change” and “ineffective systems”, Dr. Cassellius expressed optimism for the future of Wisconsin’s largest school district.

“My vision is one that’s community-led and community-driven, and so it’s going to be really important that the community feeds that vision,” said Dr. Cassellius.

