Larry Lynne has been in a countless number of bands. He has shared the stage with many musical icons. He’s even had national radio hits. Today on WTMJ Conversations, the Godfather of Milwaukee Rock n Roll sits down with WTMJ’s Libby Collins to talk about starting his band, the Skunks, sharing the stage with legends like Little Richard and Chuck Berry, recording hit songs like “Elvira” and “I Recommend Her”, and so much more. It’s all ahead on this rockin’ edition of WTMJ Conversations! Listen in the player above.

A partial transcript is provided below, courtesy of eCourt Reporters.

LARRY LYNNE: There was two ladies that were beauticians that I knew. And I told them, I got this wild idea, I says, could you guys die our hair black and put two bleached stripes in it. And they did.

LIBBY COLLINS: Like a skunk.

LARRY LYNNE: Yes. So, the following week, this was on a Saturday afternoon, they died our hair there on the stage.

LIBBY COLLINS: Right before you went on.

LARRY LYNNE: That early afternoon. And so, they wanted to get it all together right there on the stage. We were dunking our heads in the bathroom. I had told the guys, I said I want color the same as skunks. How would somebody not know what a skunk smells like? And believe me, that’s something you remember the rest of your life if you ever got near one. And I thought, this will be a great name because they’ll never forget it.