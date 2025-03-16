MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for help finding 17-year-old Nevah Harris.

Harris was last seen near 14th St. and Highland Ave. on Friday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m. walking in an unknown direction. MPD says she has significant cognitive delays and needs the aid of an adult at all times.

MPD describes Harris as 5′ 08″ and 180 lbs. with a medium build, black hair with two french braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red shirt, blue jean skirt, black socks and white Adidas tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Nevah’s whereabouts should contact MPD District 3 at 414-935-7232.