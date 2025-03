UPDATED AT 3:01p.m. on 03/14/25: Milwaukee Police have identified the family of the little boy and are reuniting them with the child.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need help identifying a little boy found on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

The child was found near N. 38th and W. Burleigh Streets. He is safe but police want to reconnect him with his family.

Child found in Milwaukee near 38th and Burleigh. Image courtesy of Milwaukee Police.

Anyone with information please contact District 7 Police at 414-935-7272.