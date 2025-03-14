SLINGER — Bird is the word this week in Slinger, where a search is on for a stolen four-foot emu statue.

Police say on March 8th at approximately 3:20PM, two unknown subjects allegedly walked out of the Slinger Piggly Wiggly on East Commerce Boulevard with the Shanky’s Whip liquor display statue. A female suspect is seen on security camera appearing to place the statue in the trunk of a car before the car leaves the parking lot

Shanky’s Whip posting on social media Wednesday that the bird was still missing, and that the move was not a publicity stunt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Slinger Police Department.