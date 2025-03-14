WAUNAKEE, Wis. — One person is in the hospital for chemical exposure after a spill in Waunakee.

The Madison Fire Department Hazardous Incident Team responded around 1:30 a.m. on March 14 to reports of a chemical spill near Uniek Drive and Raemisch Road. They found “chemicals leaking from the back of a trailer. A chemical reaction occurred when the chemicals came in contact with the bumper of the trailer, producing vapors and a heat signature of around 115 degrees.”

The Waunakee Fire Department contained the spill, and the Hazardous Incident Team identified twelve chemicals on board the trailer.

There is currently no danger to the public, but Waunakee Police has set up a 300-foot safety perimeter while cleanup and the investigation continues.

State officials are overseeing chemical mitigation and environmental protection.