MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer is facing federal charges after using confidential police information to help a violent local gang target its rivals.

29-year-old Juwon Madlock was an officer with Milwaukee Police District 6. He’s charged with transferring ammunition to a felon, possession of a machine gun, misprision, lying to federal agents, and obstruction. The charges came from an investigation into the Burleigh Zoo Family (BZF), which officials says is a violent gang in Milwaukee.

According to the criminal complaint, Madlock had a relationship with a known gang member, and provided him the addresses of his rivals. He also used police databases to find the license plate numbers of stolen cars and provide the gang member with fake license plates.

Madlock is also said to have sold him ammunition and given him the names of specific officers involved with the investigation of the gang.

He was arrested on March 12. Officers found a Glock with a switch and extended magazine, which Madlock admitted was his during a search of his home.

