MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer is facing federal charges after using confidential police information to help a violent local gang target its rivals.
29-year-old Juwon Madlock was an officer with Milwaukee Police District 6. He’s charged with transferring ammunition to a felon, possession of a machine gun, misprision, lying to federal agents, and obstruction. The charges came from an investigation into the Burleigh Zoo Family (BZF), which officials says is a violent gang in Milwaukee.
According to the criminal complaint, Madlock had a relationship with a known gang member, and provided him the addresses of his rivals. He also used police databases to find the license plate numbers of stolen cars and provide the gang member with fake license plates.
Madlock is also said to have sold him ammunition and given him the names of specific officers involved with the investigation of the gang.
He was arrested on March 12. Officers found a Glock with a switch and extended magazine, which Madlock admitted was his during a search of his home.
In a statement from Milwaukee Police:
Recently, the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) became aware of significant allegations of criminal misconduct involving one of its members. It was at this time, the MPD Internal Affairs Division (IAD) in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) initiated an investigation into the misconduct. On March 12, 2025, IAD detectives along with federal investigators made contact with the member at which time he was arrested.
During that contact, the member, a police officer with nearly 10 years of service, resigned from the department. Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman expects all members, sworn and civilian, to demonstrate the highest ethical standards in the performance of their duties and was extremely disappointed to learn about the misconduct in this case. Chief Norman wants to remind the public that everyone is afforded the right of due process under the law, and as such, are innocent until proven guilty.
This is an open and ongoing investigation at this time led by the FBI. MPD is acting in full cooperation with this agency.