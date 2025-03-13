MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, 62-year-old Jewel Lay.

Lay was last seen Wednesday, March 12th, 2025. He was last believed to be in the area of North 69th Street and West Sheridan Avenue.

Lay is a black male standing around 6’1” tall, weighing around 230 lbs., brown eyes, and a bald head. He has a scar on the left side of his face and on his left hand. He was last seen leaving a vehicle wearing a black/gray coat, black hat, and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.