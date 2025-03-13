MADISON, Wis. — Charges are filed against the woman accused of attacking a bus driver and then causing the bus to crash into a restaurant in Madison.

26-year-old Raeven Johnson of Madison faces five felonies including 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted battery to a public transit operator, and bail jumping.

The Madison Fire Department along with Madison Police were dispatched to 1 Dempsey Road around 7:45pm on February 25 to reports that a Madison Metro bus crashed into a restaurant. Witnesses reported Johnson became upset when she learned the bus was not going to her desired location. She then began pushing and shoving the driver. Madison Police confirmed the crash was the result of the bus driver being assaulted by a passenger.

Crashed Bus into Asian House Restaurant. Image courtesy of the Madison Fire Department.

Two people were injured in the accident.

Damaged Bus that crashed into Asian House Restaurant in Madison. Image courtesy of the Madison Fire Department.

Johnson was arrested during a traffic stop on March 5. Her cash bond is set at $6,000, and her preliminary hearing is set for March 26.