WASHINGTON, D.C. — A bipartisan proposal authored in part by Wisconsin’s two U.S. Senators would expand federal funding opportunities for governments to improve roadway safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The Sarah Debbink Langenkamp Active Safety Transportation Act is named in honor of Sarah Debbink Langenkamp, a Wisconsin native and American diplomat who was killed while riding her bicycle in Bethesda barely two weeks after being evacuated from Ukraine in the summer of 2022 following Russia’s invasion.

“Whether you’re walking, biking, or driving, Americans should feel confident they can get from point A to point B safely on our roads,” said Senator Tammy Baldwin Wednesday. “Sarah should still be with us today, and I’m proud to honor her legacy by preventing future tragedies and giving our local communities the tools they need to protect Wisconsin bikers and pedestrians on the road.”

“While honoring Sarah Debbink Langenkamp, this bill will protect Wisconsinites by investing in infrastructure to enhance road safety for pedestrians and cyclists. By using taxpayer dollars effectively, it will help prevent further deaths from preventable traffic accidents and ensure Americans feel safe when using our roads,” said Senator Ron Johnson.

The list of co-sponsors on the act includes Republican Wisconsin Representatives Bryan Steil and Derrick Van Orden.

While much of the conversation surrounding bike infrastructure has focused on larger city environments, the Langenkamp Act would instead focus on communities with a population under 5,000 people.

The act would authorize the option of using federal funds from the Highway Safety Improvement Program to cover the local cost share of safety projects under the Transportation Alternatives Program. Currently, TAP requires a 20 percent local match.

The act’s unveiling comes two days before the City of Milwaukee will unveil it’s 60 planned 2025 traffic calming and protected bikeway projects. Mayor Cavalier Johnson plans to highlight a 2.1 mile stretch of West Lisbon Avenue on the city’s northwest side between North 100th Street and West Burleigh Street that is being reconstructed starting this year.

In Mayor Johnson’s 2023 State of the City speech, he promised to build or have under-development 50 miles of protected bike lanes by 2026.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: