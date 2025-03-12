WAUKESHA — A teen arrested in Kansas for theft of his dead stepfather’s property has now been booked into the Waukesha County Jail.

Online records indicate 17-year-old Nikita Casap is currently booked in the jail. He is charged with stealing his stepfather Donald Mayer’s car and a handgun.

No charges have been filed related to the deaths of Mayer or Casap’s mother, Tatiana. Both were found dead earlier this month in their Waukesha home. Casap is considered a “person of interest” in his parents’ deaths.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Teen charged with car theft after parents found dead in Waukesha home

On February 28th, Mayer’s mother requested a welfare check on the family after she hadn’t heard from her son since February 23rd. A welfare check was also requested from Waukesha West High School because Casap had been absent from school for two weeks and previously had perfect attendance.

When Waukesha County sheriff’s deputies entered the residence, they found Tatiana Casap’s body in a hallway covered in blankets and towels. They observed a “possible exit wound in the back, near the right shoulder” and a bullet hole in the wall nearby. Deputies later found Mayer’s body in a first floor office covered in piles of clothing with an “obvious wound to the back of his head.”

Police in WaKeeny, Kansas found a firearm, spent shell casings, ammunition and driver’s licenses belonging to Casap’s mother and stepfather in the car, according to a criminal complaint. The missing family dog was also in the car. Investigators confirmed that the firearm recovered, a Smith & Wesson .357 Magnum, is the same type of gun owned by Mayer, which was missing from his residence.

The complaint alleges Casap stole the car and gun on February 23rd. Location data showed Casap’s cell phone leaving Waukesha on February 24th and traveling through through Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado before he was stopped in Kansas.

TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM: