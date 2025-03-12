Stories you might have missed from around Wisconsin.

Franklin: Tiger Aesthetics invests $50M in franklin manufacturing facility.

Have you ever wondered where some of the more unique products we use come from? Franklin is home to a unique medical product and its manufacturer is about to invest a lot of money into the community to expand their manufacturing facility. Tiger Aesthetics Medical is building a $50 million manufacturing operation in Franklin, with the 120,000-square-foot facility including new technology for the company’s silicone breast implants business. Tiger entered Wisconsin last year with the acquisition of the breast implant business owned by Sientra, a California company that was in Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The acquisition included taking over Sientra’s site in the Franklin Business Park, where the company leased 24,000 square feet of manufacturing space and two warehouses totaling 45,000 square feet. Milwaukee Business Journal reported that the expansion will join operations Tiger BioSciences has in California, Texas, Pennsylvania and North Carolina and is a sign of its commitment to manufacturing products in the United States, the company said. Tiger Aesthetics makes a variety of aesthetic medical products, including a biostimulatory facial filler, platelet-rich-plasma products and absorbable sutures for facelifts. Full Story

Sun Prairie: Sun Prairie is the first Wisconsin municipality to achieve 100% renewable electricity for operations.

Setting a goal is one thing, achieving that goal is something else. Sun Prairie not only set an ambitious goal in 2022, they have now achieved it. Sun Prairie this year has become the first Wisconsin municipality to achieve 100% renewable electricity for municipal operations. The city said the milestone means that all city buildings, including City Hall, the Sun Prairie Public Library, the Wastewater Treatment Plant and the Westside Community Building, along with municipal infrastructure such as EV charging stations, traffic lights and well pumps, are now powered entirely by clean energy. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the city said it powers municipal operations with a mix of in-house solar energy and renewable energy blocks from WPPI Energy. Since 2018 Sun Prairie has installed three solar photovoltaic systems generating more than 750 megawatt-hours of clean electricity annually. Sun Prairie said the shift has cut 5,358 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. Full Story

Cleveland: Free “Pi-Looza” event at Lakeshore College.

Pie, a delicious dessert, a number most of us can only define in simple terms and an excuse for math and science enthusiasts to party. Lakeshore Collegewill host its second annual “Pi-Looza” Celebration of STEM Careers & Pi from 4 to 7 p.m. March 13. The event will be staged on the college’s Cleveland campus, and include programs in science, technology, engineering and math, along with STEM- and pi-themed games. Among the activities will be a 3D printing showcase, robotics operations, coding, machining challenges, and automotive demonstrations. Participants can also tour facilities and network with local employers. Reporting in the Sheboygan Press the event is free and no advance registration is required. Full Story