MILWAUKEE — Expect to see shamrocks and bagpipes as Milwaukee kick’s off the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on March 15.

Presented for the 57th time by the Shamrock Club of Wisconsin, the parade starts at the 3rd Street Market Hall on Wisconsin Avenue and N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and ends on Water St. at Highland Ave.

2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade Map. Image courtesy of the Westown Association, BID #5

Here are the street closures expected for the Saturday, March 15:

Staging Area – Streets will close at 10 a.m.

W Wisconsin Ave. from N MLK Dr. to N 6th

N MLK Drive from W Wells St. to W Wisconsin Ave. (access to 310W Parking Structure will be available)

N Vel R. Phillips Ave. from W Wells St. to W Clybourn St. (W Michigan St. will remain open to traffic)

N 3rd from W Michigan St. to W Everett St.

W Everett St. from N 3rd to N Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Parade Route – Streets will close at 11:45 a.m.

W Wisconsin Ave. from MLK Dr. to N Plankinton Ave.

N Plankinton Ave. from W Wisconsin Ave. to W Kilbourn Ave.

W Kilbourn Ave. from N Plankinton Ave. to N MLK Dr.

N MLK Dr. from W Kilbourn Ave. to W Juneau Ave.

W Juneau Ave. from N MLK Dr. to N Water St.

N Water St. from E Juneau Ave. to E Highland Ave.

De-Staging Area – Street will close at approximately 1 p.m. until all units are cleared at 2:30 p.m.

N Water St. from E Highland Ave. to E State St.

E Highland Ave. from N Broadway to N Edison St.

2025 Milwaukee St. Patrick’s Day Parade Parade Footprint. Staging area highlighted in Green.

The Milwaukee County Transit System will again offer free rides on public transit for the celebration starting at 6pm on March 15 and ending when regular route service ends. Free rides will not be offered on Monday, March 17.