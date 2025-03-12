OAK CREEK, Wis. — The mother of a 13-year-old who was missing in Oak Creek for nearly a week faces one felony charge of interfering with child custody – other parent.

37-year-old Luisa Asala of Burlington is in custody on a $20,000 bond. Her daughter Lillian Asala was found safe on Friday, March 7 after she was reported missing on March 1.

Oak Creek Police located Lillian at a residence in Watertown after searching Asala’s phone records and Asala told detectives she had taken her daughter to a friend’s house. The 13-year-old was in good health and physically unharmed.

Asala was arrested in connection to the investigation on Friday. Oak Creek Police said they’re seeking additional charges for anyone who assisted Asala, but no charges have been filed at this time.

A preliminary hearing for Asala is set for March 20.