MADISON — Madison Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the City’s investigation into uncounted absentee ballots during the November election and other aspects of her performance.

City Attorney Michael Haas will assume the role of Acting City Clerk on an interim basis during Witzel-Behl’s absence. Haas previously served as administrator of and legal counsel to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, and will continue to serve as City Attorney during this period.

“Given the nature of the issues being investigated, we felt this was a necessary step to maintain public confidence in the operations of our Clerk’s office,” said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “The City of Madison places an incredibly high value on our ability to conduct elections to the highest standards, and will spare no City resource to ensure that each vote is counted for the upcoming election.”

The move comes following WEC’s decision Friday to force Madison city workers to sit in depositions. While a full list of employees to be deposed was not unveilved, the commission indicated Witzel-Behl was likely to be included. The day before the vote, law firm Law Forward filed a class action lawsuit against the city and Dane County over the matter.

“I am completely confident in the ability of the highly trained, incredibly competent professional staff at the Clerk’s Office to continue the operations of the office without interruption, including conducting the upcoming spring primary election,” said Acting City Clerk Haas. “I look forward to working with them to ensure a secure, transparent, and safe election.”

The City will be allocating additional resources to support the Clerk’s office ahead of the April 1st election. Additional adjustments in assignments for both the Clerk’s Office and City Attorney’s Office will be made as needed.

WEC is scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon; the first item on their agenda includes possible action pertaining to the uncounted ballots issue.

This is a breaking news story; more information will be added as it becomes available.