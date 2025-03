KENOSHA, Wis. — The body found in Lake Michigan at Eichelman Park on Sunday has been identified as 18-year-old Kayla Sobczak of Kenosha.

Sobczak was reported missing to Kenosha Police Department on Dec. 23, 2024 after her family had not seen her since Dec. 17.

Authorities are still investigating her death. Anyone with information should contact Detective James Krein at 262-605-5280.