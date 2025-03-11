LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Milwaukee Bucks legend and minority owner, Junior Bridgeman was reportedly taken away from a public event by ambulance after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday.

According to WLKY in Louisville, Bridgeman was on stage in front of hundreds for a leadership event for a local branch of Scouting America (f.k.a. the Boy Scouts of America) in Louisville when he reportedly expressed “he thought he was having a heart attack.”

Emergency medical crews rushed to the scene and he was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment. His current condition remains unknown.

The 71-year-old spent 10 seasons in Milwaukee, earning his No. 2 jersey to be retired by the Bucks organization in 1988. He was inducted into the Wisconsin Athletics Hall of Fame in 1999.

In his post-playing career, Bridgeman became renowned as one of the best businessmen in pro sports, building much of his wealth through franchise investments in Wendy’s and Chili’s restaurants across the country. His businesses also bottled Coca-Cola products for distribution across parts of Canada and eventually, he bought Ebony and Jet magazines.

Bridgeman joined the Bucks’ ownership group in September.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.