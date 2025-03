GLENDALE — A cyclist struck by a driver Monday in Glendale has died from their injuries.

“The cyclist from the incident [Monday] died overnight. This accident is still an active investigation. Our condolences go out to her family and friends,” says Glendale Police Chief Rhett Fugman in a statement to WTMJ.

The 73-year-old victim was hit while biking at Green Bay Avenue and Green Tree Road.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene; it’s not known if charges will be filed.