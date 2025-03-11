MILWAUKEE — Billy Joel fans will need to wait a little longer to hear the Piano Man in Milwaukee.

Joel announced on his Instagram that his upcoming tour will be delayed for four months as he recovers from a recent surgery and undergoes physical therapy. He’s expected to make a full recovery.

The tour is expected to resume on July 5, but there is no rescheduled date announced yet for Milwaukee.

Billy Joel tour announcement delays on March 11.

Six-time Grammy Award winner Billy Joel and legendary singer/songwriter Sting had planned a one-night-only concert experience. It was set to be Joel’s first time performing back in Milwaukee since he rocked then-Miller Park in 2019 and Sting’s first Milwaukee performance since 2016.