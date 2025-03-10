TOWN OF FOND DU LAC, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved death from late February.

According to the Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office, a deputy shot and killed 26-year-old Jesus Armando Mendez Berry after he refused to follow law enforcement commands and displayed what appeared to be a handgun.

Mendez Berry contacted law enforcement on the evening of Feb. 24 to turn himself in on a felony charge. On that same evening, a citizen called Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office to report a subject matching Mendez Berry’s description displaying a handgun in his waistband.

Deputies located Mendez Berry on Cherrywood Dr. near Prospect Ave. The sheriff’s office said he refused to follow orders to show his hands, and a deputy discharged a non-lethal weapon. Mendez Berry then displayed what looked like a firearm. At 6:22 p.m. Sergeant Andrew Kohlmann, an officer with eight years of service then discharged his firearm, striking Mendez Berry.

Despite lifesaving measures, Mendez Berry later died at a hospital. No members of law enforcement or members of the public were injured during the incident.

Investigation later determined that the fiream Mendez Berry displayed was a black Gamo 430 CO2 Pellet/BB handgun. Fond du Lac County District Attorney’s Office has released a photo of the handgun to the public.

The DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation with assistance from a DCI Crime Response Specialist, Wisconsin State Patrol, Fond du Lac Police Department and the Village of North Fond du Lac Police Department.

Sergeant Kohlmann is on administrative assignment during the investigation. His body camera footage is being reviewed.