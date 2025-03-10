UPDATE at 4:10 p.m. on 3/10/2025: Milwaukee Police have located Chantelle Simmons and she is safe.

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police need help finding a missing teenager.

13-year-old Chantelle Simmons was last seen on March 9 in the afternoon near 35th and Pierce on Milwaukee’s southwest side.

Simmons is described as a Black female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weighing 105 pounds with brown eyes, and long dark hair. She was wearing ripped bell-bottom blue jeans and a gray “cars” shirt and should be on foot.

Missing Chantelle Simmons. Images courtesy of Milwaukee Police.

Anyone with information should contact Milwaukee Police District 2 at 414-935-7222.