Hopes were dashed this weekend of a reunion between the Green Bay Packers and free agent wideout Davante Adams.
Adams signed a two year deal with the Rams, the team announced on Sunday.
“I wanted (Adams) in Green Bay,” Packers hall-of-famer Mark Tauscher told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday. “I don’t think there are free agent wideouts that would’ve been a better fit (than him).”
Packers GM Brian Gutekunst tends to target younger players, according to Tausch.
“That’s his MO.”
Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch, was leery of the trade that sent receiver DK Metcalf from the Seahawks to the Steelers.
“If Seattle thought he was a good player, they would’ve paid him,” Tausch explained. Plus, it’s one thing to pay for a free agent, “it’s another to give up draft (capital).”
What does it all mean for the Packers?
“It could mean a lot of (Tight End) Tucker Kraft.”
