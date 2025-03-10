Hopes were dashed this weekend of a reunion between the Green Bay Packers and free agent wideout Davante Adams.

Adams signed a two year deal with the Rams, the team announced on Sunday.

“I wanted (Adams) in Green Bay,” Packers hall-of-famer Mark Tauscher told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Monday. “I don’t think there are free agent wideouts that would’ve been a better fit (than him).”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst tends to target younger players, according to Tausch.

“That’s his MO.”

Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch, was leery of the trade that sent receiver DK Metcalf from the Seahawks to the Steelers.

“If Seattle thought he was a good player, they would’ve paid him,” Tausch explained. Plus, it’s one thing to pay for a free agent, “it’s another to give up draft (capital).”

What does it all mean for the Packers?

“It could mean a lot of (Tight End) Tucker Kraft.”

