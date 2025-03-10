WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. — A former corrections officer faces felony charges for sexually exploiting and trafficking children.

40-year-old Samuel Pieper of Whitewater was charged on March 7 with wo counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of trafficking of a child.

Tips received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children resulted in Pieper’s home being searched on March 6. The information included allegations of “suspected exploitation of children where money amounts were being transferred to suspected minors in exchange for videos or images in June and July of 2024”.

After Pieper’s arrest, he also resigned his position as a correctional officer at the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office. He made his initial appearance in court on March 7, where cash bond was set at $250,000.

There are no known local victims at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Wisconsin Department of Justice Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (608) 266-1671.