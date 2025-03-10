MADISON — A historically rough flu season across Wisconsin appears to be showing signs of a slowdown.

The latest data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services indicates that while activity of the flu virus remains high across the state, new activity is trending down. Between February 23rd and March 1st, DHS recorded 4,567 flu cases, or about 25 percent of tests received. That’s down from a peak 38 percent positivity rate between January 26th and February 8th.

There were 533 reported hospitalizations for the week ending March 1st, down from about 650 reported for the week ending February 22nd.

By region, southeast and southern Wisconsin remain in the “High” category for flu activity, while northern and western Wisconsin are in the “Very High” category.

Statewide, 21 percent of emergency department visits had a diagnosis of a respiratory illness for the week ending March 1st, down from a peak of 28 percent the week ending February 8th. Those illnesses range from the common cold to flu, RSV, and COVID-19.

Influenza type A is still the dominant viral strain spreading in Wisconsin.

Despite the positive flu trend, DHS says RSV activity remains high, particularly among children under 5 years old.

