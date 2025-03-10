WOONSOCKET, RI. — Southeast Wisconsin will be losing another pharmacy location. CVS confirmed to WTMJ that the pharmacy at 92nd and Greenfield in West Allis will close on April 15.

Prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy at 75th and Bluemound in Wauwatosa, but company officials say patients can choose to fill their prescriptions at any CVS Pharmacy, or the pharmacy of their choice, if another is more convenient.

In a statement to WTMJ:

“Maintaining access to pharmacy services in the communities we serve is an important factor we consider when making store closure decisions. Other factors include local market dynamics, population shifts, a community’s store density, and ensuring there are other geographic access points to meet the needs of the community. We’ll continue to provide the community with outstanding service at our over 80 CVS Pharmacy locations in Wisconsin.”

CVS previously closed the location at Villard and Teutonia on Milwaukee’s northwest side in January. Company officials said there are no additional closures planned for Wisconsin in the immediate future.