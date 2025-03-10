CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. — A new scam targeting classic car collectors claims to be from a business in Chippewa County.

Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes outlines an investigation into “Skyway Classics”, which claims to have a business address in Cadott after he received a call from a concerned citizen on March 3 who now lives out of state.

The scam website appears to sell classic cars for under market value, promising prospective buyers an opportunity to “hold” the car with a 20% deposit, and then shipping the car once payment was sent to a Bank of America “account”.

Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office – Classic Car Scam

Sheriff Hakes coordinated with Eau Claire FBI Field Office for this investigation, and informed both Bank of America as well as the owner of “Skyway Classics” about the fraudulent activity. So far, no victims have been identified.