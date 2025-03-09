MILWAUKEE — One of the oldest continuously operating LGBTQ+ bars in the country has closed its doors.
This Is It! announced in a Facebook post on Sunday that they have closed permanently, citing the Covid-19 crisis and a months-long closure of the street and sidewalk on East Wells St. last year that “put the business in a position that we could not ultimately overcome.”
This summer would have been the bar’s 57th anniversary.
This Is It! became the oldest continually operating gay bar in Wisconsin. It was founded by June Brehm and her son Joseph Breh in 1968. George Schneider assumed ownership in 2016 and Drag Queen Trixie Mattel, originally from Milwaukee, became a co-owner in 2021.
Milwaukee’s first two out LGBTQ+ Common Council members Alderman Peter Burgelis and Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa issued a statement on Sunday:
“On behalf of the city and the entire community, we want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to This is It! for its incredible and far-reaching impact over the years. For nearly six decades, this iconic establishment has been more than just a bar — it has been a sanctuary, a safe space, and a vital gathering place for Milwaukee’s LGBTQ+ community.
To the dedicated staff, talented performers, and unwavering friends who made This is It! a home for so many, we thank you. Your passion, commitment, and spirit brought this place to life, creating a legacy of love, joy, and inclusion that will never be forgotten.
We acknowledge the immense challenges faced in recent years, and while it is with deep sadness that we bid farewell, we also hold on to the love, joy, and resilience that This is It! represented for so many. We are especially grateful to honor the legacy of the founders, June and Joseph Brehm, whose vision and courage made this place possible. Although they are no longer with us, their spirit and dedication live on in the community they helped create.
As we close this chapter, we encourage everyone to continue supporting local and queer-owned businesses, as they are the heart of what makes this city so special. Thank you, This is It!, for being an irreplaceable part of our city’s history. Your impact will resonate for years to come, and the love that you shared with this community will never fade.”