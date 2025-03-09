MILWAUKEE — One of the oldest continuously operating LGBTQ+ bars in the country has closed its doors.

This Is It! announced in a Facebook post on Sunday that they have closed permanently, citing the Covid-19 crisis and a months-long closure of the street and sidewalk on East Wells St. last year that “put the business in a position that we could not ultimately overcome.”

This summer would have been the bar’s 57th anniversary.

Photo: This Is It! Facebook post

This Is It! became the oldest continually operating gay bar in Wisconsin. It was founded by June Brehm and her son Joseph Breh in 1968. George Schneider assumed ownership in 2016 and Drag Queen Trixie Mattel, originally from Milwaukee, became a co-owner in 2021.

Milwaukee’s first two out LGBTQ+ Common Council members Alderman Peter Burgelis and Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa issued a statement on Sunday: