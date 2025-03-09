MILWAUKEE — It was almost one year ago that popular Riverwest locale Company Brewing, just 11 days after holding a 9th Year Anniversary Block Party, shut its doors for good. The sudden closure caught many by surprise, even after Company’s owner George Bregar said in January of 2024 the business was exploring new ownership and investment options.

Now, a plan has emerged to transform the former brewery at East Center and North Fratney Streets into a “third space” for the LGBTQ+ community to be led by a trans woman and veteran of the Milwaukee culinary scene.

“One ​of ​the ​reasons ​that ​we’re ​so ​gung-ho ​about ​the ​prospect ​of ​the ​River​west ​neighborhood is ​that ​there’s ​a ​lot ​of ​​overlap ​with ​the ​queer ​community, ​service ​industry ​professionals ​and ​artists,” says Vanessa Rose, operator of House of Bridges with nearly 20 years of experience in the service industry. The concept’s food branch Mother’s has operated as a pop-up since last year.

Rose first began looking into the Company location last October and began exploring financing options around the same time. She shared her tentative plans on Instagram last Wednesday. A NuMarket crowdfunding campaign beginning March 18th hopes to raise 30,000 dollars; that money would be used to lease the former Company space, obtain proper licensure, and begin moving product.

Rose tells WTMJ there are multiple other parties interested in the space, but could not elaborate on who those groups were.

The idea of the “third space”, or communal gathering spot beyond work and home, is not a new one, but has taken on renewed significance in a post-pandemic world where those gathering spots were temporarily shut down.

The plan calls for the inclusion of space for dining, art, music, and community engagement. Rose hopes the planned venue space will attract types of musical artists that aren’t as well known, such as those in the jazz genre. “We ​want ​to ​be ​able ​to ​offer ​a ​platform ​for ​those ​people ​who ​might ​have ​a ​hard ​time ​securing ​venues,” she says.

The vision also includes gallery space for painters, photographers and sculptors to showcase their work. The existing bar and restaurant infrastructure would also be incorporated into the concept, potentially serving as the function that would get the space started before more elements would be added later.

“The ​way ​that ​I ​would ​think ​of ​our ​operation ​is ​not ​so ​dissimilar ​to ​something ​like ​Crossroads ​Collective,” says Rose; that market hall currently operates five restaurant stalls along with a central bar.

Rose acknowledges the plans are far from a done deal; skyrocketing interest rates were a major hurdle when financing efforts first began in October. ​”And ​I ​couldn’t ​justify, ​you ​know, ​a 30 ​or ​50,000 dollar loan ​ ​ at ​30% [interest]. ​That’s ​greater ​than ​my ​credit ​card ​and ​that’s ​just ​bad ​business, ​that’s ​signing ​up ​for ​failure.” Uncertainty regarding tariffs against Mexico are also weighing on Rose’s mind; the nation is by a wide margin the largest exporter of fruits and vegetables to the United States.

Still, Rose says there’s already been a ​tremendous ​outpouring ​of ​community ​support for her vision, both from residents and prospective employees. She says she’s hopeful that the month-long NuMarket campaign will help bring her welcoming-to-all idea closer to reality.

“The ​service ​industry ​has ​been ​truly ​one ​of ​the ​most ​meritocratic…I ​don’t ​care ​if ​you’re ​a ​felon, ​I ​don’t ​care ​what ​race ​you ​are, ​I ​don’t ​care ​your ​sexuality ​or ​your ​gender ​identity. ​If ​what ​I ​need ​​is ​in ​the ​window, ​prepared ​how ​I ​need ​it, you ​have ​been ​successful.”

