RACINE, Wis. — Five teenagers from the City of Racine and a convicted felon were injured in a crash on Sunday.

According to Racine County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 12:48 a.m. on March 9 when a silver Chevy Camaro passed a squad car near 16th St. and Deane Blvd. traveling over 90 mph.

The sheriff’s deputy followed the vehicle eastbound on 16th St. until it struck another car, a silver Chevy Impala near Taylor Ave. less than 30 seconds later.

The driver of the Impala, a 17-year-old girl was transported by Flight-For-Life to Children’s Hospital where she is fighting life-threatening injuries.

Four passengers in the Impala, two 16-year-old boys and two 17-year-old boys all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital.

The driver of the striking vehicle, 34-year-old Salvador Coronado suffered broken bones and other injuries. He was transported to Froedtert Hospital. Racine County Sheriff’s Office said his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Court records show Coronado was sentenced to 18 months in prison and two years extended supervision for charges in 2021. He was convicted of one felony count of fleeing and eluding, one misdemeanor of operating a vehicle with a revoked license and two misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

The sheriff’s office said Coronado is still under supervision by the Department of Corrections, which has placed a hold on Coronado.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Sheriff’s Office goes out to all over the teenagers injured in this senseless crime,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said in a media release.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an overall investigation and the Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting an accident reconstruction.