BROOKFIELD, Wis. — A large brush fire prompted evacuations near Capitol Dr. and Barker Rd. Sunday afternoon.

The evacuation included homes on Chapel Hill Dr., Brookfield Sports Complex, Voigt Soccer Park and a car dealership.

Fire is getting larger. Command requesting the BOX alarm for brush trucks only at this time. https://t.co/7Nc4326Xdw pic.twitter.com/yYMjpG0JyQ — Waukesha Alerts (@WaukeshaAlerts) March 9, 2025

According to City Brookfield Fire Department, evacuations were a precaution and the fire has not spread to any homes or businesses.

Smoke could be seen from Waukesha Airport and Kwik Trip in Sussex. Multiple agencies assisted in the response including, Wauwatosa Fire, Elm Grove Fire, Sussex Fire, New Berlin Fire, North Shore Fire, Butler Fire, Tess Corners Fire, Merton Fire, West Allis Fire, Menomonee Falls Fire, Pewaukee Fire and Village of Waukesha Fire.

Earlier Sunday, Brookfield Fire Department posted a wildfire safety reminder to Facebook.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you updates as they become available.